//South GA, North FL animal rescue organizations raise over $10K

NASHVILLE – First Commerce Credit Union raises more than $10,000 to support South GA and North FL animal rescue organization.

Photo: Taylor Joiner (Financial Service Officer at Bemiss) and Shannon Hauser (Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County).

Release:

First Commerce Credit Union and community members raised $10,847 as part of a grassroots effort to generate awareness and funds to support local animal rescue organizations during National Pet Month. First Commerce’s donation included money collected for four nonprofits: Hearts to Homes Humane Society in Nashville, Ga., the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County, and the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society, and the Leon County Humane Society in Tallahassee.

Caylee Harrison and Nick Mottola (Thomasville Humane Society), Barbara Anderson (Market Executive – Thomas County), and Tiffany McCall (Financial Center Manager – Thomasville, Ga.).

Last year, First Commerce launched the inaugural fundraiser in Nashville, Ga., to honor the memory of longtime animal advocate Elizabeth “Liz” Nix, mother of Rodney Nix who serves on the credit union’s Nashville, Ga., Advisory Council. Because of the fundraiser’s success and positive response in Nashville, First Commerce expanded its efforts this year to include local animal rescues in Tallahassee, Fl., as well as Thomasville and Valdosta, Ga.

“First Commerce is deeply invested in the communities we serve, and we continually look for meaningful ways to support local organizations,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce CEO. “I believe Liz Nix, who had a heart for helping animals, would be incredibly proud to see how communities across the region have come together to help abandoned animals.”

Rodney Nix (son of Liz Nix), Cari Holbrook (Financial Center Manager -Nashville), Ashley Long (Hearts to Homes Humane Society), Twila McKinnon (Market Executive) and Michael Nix (son of Liz Nix).

“On behalf of the Nix Family, we are pleased to see this fundraiser continue to grow and spread into other communities,” said Rodney Nix. “It is wonderful to see her legacy flourish and continue to have a positive impact on the lives of animals. It was a cause she cared deeply about.”

As part of the month-long fundraising campaign, First Commerce offered insulated grocery totes in exchange for a donation. Members also donated to personalize paper paw cutouts that were displayed in FCCU’s 14 financial centers. Additionally, First Commerce hosted five “Dogs for Dogs” community cookouts selling fresh grilled hotdog lunches and a chance to meet local animals available for adoption. One lucky pup even found her forever home when she was adopted by a First Commerce team member.

In addition to the Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animal Rescue, First Commerce is known for supporting many other local organizations. Another major community initiative will be back this fall, when people across North Florida and South Georgia will begin to see flocks of pink yard flamingos reappear as part of the #FlamingoChallenge to raise funds during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Embodying the #LocalStrong spirit, all funds raised are used to make a meaningful impact on the lives of local breast cancer patients and their families. Over the past three years, this effort has raised more than $200,000 for hospital programs across our region.

For more information on how First Commerce supports the communities it serves, visit FirstCommerceCU.org.

First Commerce Credit Union was proud to present Hearts to Homes Humane Society (Nashville, Ga.), Thomasville Humane Society (Thomasville, Ga.), Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County (Valdosta, Ga.), and Leon County Humane Society (Tallahassee, Fla.) with the money raised from the 2023 Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animals.

To learn more about the Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animals, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/LizNix.