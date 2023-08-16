//New Director announced for Lowndes Permits and Inspections Department

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County announces the new Director of the Lowndes County Permits and Inspections Department.

Release:

Mindy Bates has been named the Director of the Lowndes County Permits and Inspections Department. In her new role, she will oversee the Permits and Inspections Department to ensure property owners and the building and development community obtain proper permits to construct or repair projects and are in compliance with ICC (International Code Council) Building Codes. She will also continue to oversee the enforcement of Lowndes County ordinances by continuing to serve as the Code Enforcement Director.

“We are delighted to announce the promotion of Mindy Bates to the esteemed position of Director of Permits and Inspections,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes. “Mindy’s unwavering dedication, exceptional expertise, and proven leadership have made her an invaluable asset to our team. Her commitment to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and her innovative approach to streamlining processes have significantly contributed to our organization’s success, said Dukes.”

As of July 1, 2023, the Lowndes County Permits and Inspections Department handles all permitting and inspection processes for the unincorporated areas of Lowndes County, Georgia. The department is responsible for issuing building, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical permits. They also perform field inspections on these projects to ensure compliance with the applicable codes. Types of inspections conducted by staff include but are not limited to, building construction, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing installation, life safety, and accessibility.

“I am thrilled to be a part of a team that cares deeply about Lowndes County and our community, “said Mind Bates, Director of Permitting and Inspections and Code Enforcement. “I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration within our department and the citizens we serve.”

For more information on Lowndes County Permits and Inspections, visit www.lowndescounty.com or call 229-671-3240.