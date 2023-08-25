//Miller Hardware to include Stihl OPE Service & Repair Center

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Miller Hardware announces the expansion of services to include Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Service & Repair Center.

Release:

In a significant step towards enhancing its service offerings, Miller Hardware Company is proud to announce the formal addition of Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) service to its renowned Service and Repair Center, effective Monday, August 28, 2023. This strategic move reinforces the Company’s commitment to constantly provide additional value to their customers.

As an authorized Stihl OPE service center, Miller Hardware is poised to cater to the complete spectrum of warranty and repair requirements for Stihl equipment owners. Customers can now enjoy the peace of mind that comes with entrusting their valuable equipment to a team of skilled technicians who specialize in Stihl products.

One of the hallmarks of this expansion is the introduction of a convenient pick-up and delivery service exclusively for existing customers. This added convenience ensures that equipment owners can seamlessly access top-notch service without the hassle of transportation.

At the heart of the operation are two full-time Stihl certified technicians, each possessing a wealth of expertise in servicing Stihl equipment. Their proficiency guarantees that every repair and maintenance job is executed with precision and efficiency, maximizing the lifespan and performance of each piece of equipment.

Moreover, Miller Hardware is proud to reaffirm its status as a full line Stihl OPE dealer. This means that in addition to providing exceptional service and repair solutions, the Company stands ready to assist customers with all their new equipment needs. Whether it’s gas or battery-powered chainsaws, trimmers, blowers, or other Stihl products, customers can rely on Miller Hardware for expert guidance and top-quality products.

“We are pleased to introduce Stihl OPE to our Service and Repair portfolio,” said Jonathan Miller. “This expansion reflects our dedication to delivering unparalleled service experiences to our customers, both old and new. With our skilled technicians, pick-up and delivery service, and full line Stihl OPE offering, we are putting a significant focus of our strategic plan into motion – constantly adding more value to our customer.”

For more information about the newly added Stihl OPE services or to schedule a service appointment, please contact Chris Smith at csmith@millerhardware.com or 229-244-0924.

About Miller Hardware Company:

Miller Hardware Company has been serving the people and communities of South Georgia and North Florida since 1908. Since the beginning we have always staffed knowledgeable employees that put customers first, and we keep that tradition alive today.

Our Purpose – be a preferred place to work, a reliable place to shop, an example within our Community.