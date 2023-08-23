//Ish Delish Nutrition celebrates first year in business

Share with friends

HAHIRA – Ish Delish Nutrition celebrated first year in business with a ribbon-cutting event with the Southern Georgia Black Chambers.

Release:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) celebrated Ish Delish Nutrition’s first successful year in business with a joyous ribbon-cutting event. The occasion marked a significant milestone for the locally owned nutrition center, and the community turned out to show their support throughout the day.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Ish Delish Nutrition storefront located in the heart of Hahira, Georgia. team members of the SGBC and community members gathered to congratulate Ish Delish Nutrition on its accomplishments and dedication to promoting healthy living.

The ribbon-cutting event commenced as SGBC President/CEO, DeWayne Johnson, shared remarks about the journey and resilience of Ish Delish Nutrition. The owners, Miriam Valcin and Tavorris Pray, expressed gratitude for the community’s backing and added their commitment to offering nutritional solutions that inspire healthier lifestyles.

“We are so blessed to be able to serve the Hahira/Valdosta community this past year. We are grateful for the continued support. This year not only marks a year of business but one year of better health, good nutrition and continued growth, expressed Valcin.”

The event was more than a simple ribbon cutting; it was a testament to the power of collaboration and community support. Ish Delish Nutrition’s vibrant and cozy space was continually visited by well-wishing customers who shared in the excitement of this important milestone.

“As SGBC continues to champion the success of black-owned businesses, Ish Delish Nutrition’s 1-year anniversary and the SGBC’s participation underscore the significance of supporting local businesses, particularly those that contribute to the overall well-being of the community,” Johnson stated.

For more information about Ish Delish Nutrition and its offerings, visit ishdelishnutrition.square.site. To learn more about the Southern Georgia Black Chambers and its commitment to promoting economic growth and development in the region or join, visit www.sgablackchambers.org.