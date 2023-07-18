//Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry celebrate new location

Share with friends

Photo: Owner Tony Tong of Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry stands alongside representatives from the Southern Georgia Black Chambers as they commemorate the grand opening of their new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo Credit: Vocal Flo Entertainment

VALDOSTA – Valdosta community members and SGBC representatives attended the grand opening of Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry.

Release:

On Saturday, July 15, the Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) proudly celebrated the grand opening of Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry’s new location, marking a significant milestone for owner Tony Tong and his dedicated team. The event was attended by community members and chamber representatives, who gathered to commemorate the successful launch of this unique establishment.

Located at 307 E Jane St in Valdosta, Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry offers a wide range of services, including high-quality tattoos, body piercings, and custom jewelry. With its exceptional artistry and over 40 years of collective tattoo experience, Urban Ink has quickly become one of North Florida and South Georgia’s premier destinations.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a moment of immense pride and gratitude for Tony Tong, the owner of Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry. Tong expressed his appreciation for the community’s support, stating, “With our walk-in specials, we had longer than normal wait times, and I want to thank all of our customers for their patience and understanding.”

Tong also extended his gratitude to the Southern Georgia Black Chambers for their instrumental role in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and their continuous efforts to highlight small businesses. “Thank you to the Southern Georgia Black Chambers for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and helping to highlight small business in our community,” Tong remarked, acknowledging the significant impact of the chamber.

The grand opening celebration would not have been possible without the dedicated staff, friends, and supporters who stood by Urban Ink throughout its journey. Tong expressed his heartfelt appreciation, saying, “I must also say thank you to all of our staff, friends, and supporters who helped out along the way. We couldn’t have done it without y’all!”

According to SGBC President and CEO DeWayne Johnson, “The SGBC extends our warmest congratulations to Tony Tong and the entire Urban Ink team on the successful grand opening. As a vibrant contribution to the Valdosta business landscape, Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and artistic expression.”

To learn more about Urban Ink Body Art & Custom Jewelry and their exceptional services, visit their website at www.urbaninkbodyart.com or contact Tony Tong at 229-269-4357. For information about the Southern Georgia Black Chambers and their dedication to supporting local businesses, please visit www.sgablackchambers.org.