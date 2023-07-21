//South GeorgiaLEADS opens 2023-2024 recruitment

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – South GeorgiaLEADS opens the 2023-2024 recruitment for participants to help improving the economic vitality of the area.

South GeorgiaLEADS opens recruitment for the 2023-2024 cohort of its 21-county leadership development initiative. Dedicated to investing in the communities of South Georgia and strengthening the leadership capacity of the region, South GeorgiaLEADS (SGL) seeks participants from diverse perspectives and backgrounds who share a common vision of improving the economic vitality of the region.

Supported by strong corporate sponsors—Georgia Power Company and Electric Cities of Georgia—South GeorgiaLEADS links business and civic leaders, educators, non-profit professionals, elected and public officials, and other interested participants to the region’s economic development agenda and efforts. Facilitated by faculty from the University of Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, the program ties the challenges and opportunities that are unique to South Georgia with leadership training giving program participants greater insight on the skills needed to engage on issues and find meaningful solutions.

South GeorgiaLEADS Chair Rob Collins shares his enthusiasm for this year’s program. “This year’s program will focus on telling your story. You will develop leadership skills to support our region, showcase our communities, meet with legislators, and tell your story! Come join us on this journey to strengthen South Georgia through regional leadership.”

As the largest regional leadership program in the State, South Georgia continues to raise the bar for leadership, economic development and civic engagement for existing leaders. SGL is an eight-month leadership experience for leaders throughout South Georgia designed to facilitate awareness of issues that are essential to the future success of the region by giving participants the necessary skills and training needed to effectively lead South Georgia in the 21 st Century economy.

Visits to new communities, focused on issues of regional importance and growth challenges across the region; this year’s LSGL class will have visit communities throughout the region. With applications currently available to anyone who may be interested, the program will start in August 2023 and run through March 2024.

Emphasizing regional priorities throughout the program, each session directly links leadership skills training to issues of critical importance to South Georgia:

Regional Identity & Influence

Includes creating a regional brand and identity for South Georgia that is recognized internally as well as externally, enhancing both perception and influence of the region across the State.

Workforce Development

Includes the strategic alignment of public and private sectors—business, industry, and educational partners—to address key workforce development needs and challenges; and to increase the economic viability of South Georgia.

Collective Visioning & Planning

Includes developing leaders who understand the changing South Georgia economy and culture; and recognize why it is essential to both think and act within a global context, working collaboratively to ensure the region’s success.

The purpose of Locate South GeorgiaLEADS is to develop informed, aware, and educated leaders to promote and grow South Georgia by:



Increasing awareness of assets and resources;

Creating a shared sense of regional pride and ownership in both action and solutions;

Strengthening partnerships and alliances; and

Enhancing political influence and acuity to support the needs and opportunities of South Georgia.

Tuition is $1,500 per participant, with a limited number of scholarships available.

For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS, please visit their website at southgeorgialeads.org.

Interested applicants may also contact South GeorgiaLEADS Board Members, Darrell Moore at 229.245.4377 or 229.219.3527. or Rob Collins by email at Robert.collins@LeverageNEOS.com.

Application materials may also be found online at https://southgeorgialeads.org/apply/.

Applications are due on Monday, July 31, by the close of business. Interested candidates may also contact their local economic development team—Chambers of Commerce and Development Authorities—for further information.