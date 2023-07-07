//Newstalk 105.9 celebrates 20th anniversary

Share with friends

PICTURED left to right: Bill Osborne, Chris Beckham, and Steve Nichols.

VALDOSTA – WVGA Newstalk 105.9 recently celebrated their 20th anniversary including a proclamation of “WVGA Day” and a gathering of past and present hosts.

On June 12, 2023, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson presented Black Crow Media with the proclamation and provided a video with his memories of helping to launch the station in 2003 (below).

On July 6, former Morning Drive hosts Chris Beckham and Steve Nichols joined the current host, Bill Osborne, to receive VIP appreciation swag bags and shared memories of their time as hosts.