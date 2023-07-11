//LHS Work-Based Learning Director wins state award

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes High School’s Director of Work-Based Learning & Youth Apprenticeship Programs wins state award.

Release:

Jason Van Nus, Lowndes High School’s Director of Work-Based Learning & Youth Apprenticeship Programs, was named the 2023 Georgia ACTE Teacher of the Year at the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education (GACTE) during its 76th Summer Conference, which met June 14-16, 2023, at the Classic Center in Athens, Georgia.

Founded in 1926, the GACTE is the largest education association in Georgia dedicated to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for successful careers. Its purpose is to provide leadership in developing an educated, prepared, adaptable, and competitive workforce.

Jason earned his award after being nominated by two separate divisions of ACTE for the same award: the Counseling & Career Development Division and the Work-Based Learning Division. He will now represent Georgia at the Association for Career & Technical Education Region II competition in October 2024. In addition, the winner will receive a $500 stipend to assist with conference travel.

“The Lowndes County School District is extremely proud of Mr. Van Nus and his accomplishments,” says Dr. Cloise Williams, CTAE Director for Lowndes County Schools. “His work in our schools and throughout the Lowndes County community has had a tremendous impact on both our students and workforce development. His relationships with staff, students, and business & community leaders, through the Lowndes High School Work-Based Learning program, have distinguished him from his peers across the state of Georgia.”

An educator for over 20 years, Jason earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Valdosta State University. He also possesses an Educational Specialist Degree from Auburn University and is currently working on the dissertation for his Ph.D., also from Auburn University.

The Lowndes County School System is proud to have him represent not just our county but our state!