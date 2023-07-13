//Kappa Psi Sigma to host Health/HIV Awareness, Community Resource Fair

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates will present the Health/HIV Awareness and Community Resource Fair to promote healthier lives.

The Kappa Psi Sigma Philo Affiliates presents the Health/HIV Awareness and Community Resource Fair on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 10am until 2pm at Scott Park located at 900 Old Statenville Road, Valdosta, Georgia 31601. The community fair will offer resources to promote a better you, a healthier you, and family fun at one time Along with community partners and vendors from various industries there will be information, giveaways, dance, fun, and food for everyone.

For more information on the event contact Event Chair Philo Rosalyn Bythwood at (229) 561-0071.