//Ashley Street traffic stop leads to drug bust

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VPD’s Power Squad conducted a traffic stop that revealed a 1-year-old improperly secured and multiple drugs in the vehicle.

Release:

Arrested: Donovan Gonzalves, African American male, 33 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 11, 2023, at approximately 9:54 pm., officers with the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2100 block of North Ashley Street, for a brake light violation. Officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Donovan Gonzalves, 33 years of age. While speaking with Gonzalves, officers observed a child under the age of 1, not in a proper car seat, along with narcotics in plain view. Inside the vehicle, officers located approximately 158 grams of Methamphetamine, 5 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram of crack cocaine, 15 grams of Oxycodone, 9 grams of marijuana, and items commonly used for the sale of narcotics.

Gonzalves also had unrelated active arrest warrants out of Lowndes County, Gwinnett County, and Madison County, Florida.

Gonzalves was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He is being held on the active arrest warrants, along with the following charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine-felony;

Trafficking Schedule II (Oxycodone)-felony;

Possession of Cocaine with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of Schedule II (Hydrocodone)-felony;

Possession of marijuana-misdemeanor;

Possession of drug related items-misdemeanor;

Fugitive from justice; and

Child safety seat requirements.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

“These officers did an outstanding job in thoroughly investigating this traffic stop, which led to a wanted subject and dangerous narcotics getting off the street. The fact that he had a small child in the vehicle while he had these narcotics is alarming.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.