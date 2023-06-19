//Winnersville Elite Dance Company makes history at Nationals

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Winnersville Elite Dance Company makes history with five winning dances including the top prize at Nationals.

Five dances from Winnersville Elite Dance Company made it to the Grand Championship Gala at Nationals held in Panama City, Florida, and one of those dances was named Grand Champion, the top prize. It is the best showing at Nationals ever for WEDC, which is part of Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance.

WEDC also won the Top Intermediate Studio of the entire Nationals Competition, which was held June 5-8, 2023. Kelli Fields is the WEDC director.

“I am incredibly proud of all our dancers,” said Fields. “To compete at the national level takes so much hard work, and it has been so much fun to watch these girls give it their all while having the time of their lives.”

Fields is no stranger to national level dance competition as she is also the head coach of VSU’s 8-time national champion Red Hots.

Desiree Hagan is the program director at Winnersville Elite, and she is also the head coach of the 5-time national champion VSU Cheerleaders.

“This is why Winnersville Elite exists,” said Hagan. “We provide opportunities for children who are passionate about dance and cheerleading and help them follow their dreams. There is not much better than that.”

Below are the five dances that qualified for the Grand Championship Gala.

Junior Company

“It’s Going Down” Hip Hop: Platinum Plus, Champion of Category, won the Grand Champion title for all 11 & under routines

“Heaven Is A Place On Earth” Lyrical: Platinum Plus, Champ of Category, 1st overall Senior Company

“For My Help” Contemporary: Platinum Plus, Champ of Category, 1st overall, won 3rd out of all 12 & over routines

Full Company Dances

“I Lived” Large Lyrical (includes both Junior and Senior Company dancers) Platinum Plus, Champ of Category, Judges Award for Powerful Performance, 2nd overall, won 2nd out of all 12 & over routines

“Viva Las Vegas” Production (all WEDC dancers) Platinum, 2nd overall, took 2nd out of all the Intermediate Lines!

About Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance

Located in Valdosta, Georgia, Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance opened in 2007. Its mission is to help all dancers and cheerleaders reach their goals. Classes are offered for children of all ages and all skill levels. Recreation dance and cheer classes are available for those wanting to learn but not ready or wanting to compete. Competitive dance and cheer are offered for those ready to take their talents and interests to the next level. The competition teams compete in several competitions each season. For the Fall 2022-Spring 2023 season, 236 boys and girls were enrolled in dance and cheer classes. Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance also houses the Valdosta State Cheerleaders and VSU Red Hots.

On the Web: https://www.winnersvilleelite.com/