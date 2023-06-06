//VPD makes narcotics arrest at Ora Lee West Apts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VPD arrested a Valdosta man for narcotics after investigating a suspicious vehicle parked at Ora Lee West Apartments.

Release:

Arrested: Sharod R. Tucker, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 31, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm., Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit observed a group of people acting suspiciously around a vehicle, which was parked inside Ora Lee West Apartments. As detectives began to approach the vehicle, the group began to disperse quickly. Detectives stopped the vehicle and began to investigate why people had been around the car. Through investigation, detectives found three firearms, one of which was stolen out of Lowndes County, along with cocaine inside the vehicle. While checking the area where a couple of subjects had run from, detectives found two more firearms on the ground.

Detectives arrested Sherod R. Tucker, 18 years of age, who had been inside the vehicle, with:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park-felony;

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing project-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Theft by receiving stolen property-felony.

He was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives are still investigating the case, to identify all subjects involved.

“Through incredible work by our detectives, five firearms and cocaine have been taken off the streets. There is absolutely no doubt that this group of individuals was going to commit a violent crime, which was stopped by our detectives.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan