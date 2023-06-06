//VLPRA to host July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority will host South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day.

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day and, for the first time, is choreographing the show to music!

VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on Tuesday, July 4th at nightfall (starting around 9:15 9:30 PM). The show is free to view and VLPRA encourages people to watch the fireworks on the mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18. Just look west toward Brooks County. Viewers can tune their car radio to 105.9 FM around 9:15 PM to hear patriotic music play along with the show.

If the event is rained out, VLPRA will reschedule the fireworks for Wednesday, July 5th.

VLPRA encourages families to arrive early to find parking and would like to remind the public to not stop on the interstate or interstate ramps to see the show.

Find more information on the show at the Authority’s website, www.vlpra.com Follow VLPRA on social media at facebook.com/vlpra or on Twitter @vlpratweets for real-time updates as the Authority prepares to start the show on the 4th.

What: VLPRA Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular

When: Tuesday, July 4th at Nightfall

Where: Norman Drive area // East side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18. Look west toward Brooks County.

How Much: Fireworks can be viewed at no charge on the east side (mall side) of I-75, anywhere between exits 16 and 18.