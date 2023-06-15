//Valdosta woman wanted for shooting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta woman is wanted for the shooting of a female victim that occurred after an argument ensued between the two.

Release:

Wanted Subject: Chantel Wade, African American female 24 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 26, 2023, at approximately 2:43 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 700 block of West Gordon Street, after a 23-year-old female called E911 to report that she had been shot. When the officers located the vehicle, they observed several bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle, as well as an injury to her torso. Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital. Detectives began to interview the passenger of the vehicle, also a 23-year- old female, and determined that the shooting had occurred in the 800 block of West Mary Street. A vehicle pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle and an occupant inside the offender’s vehicle began shooting at them. The witness provided a detailed description of the offender vehicle.

Through investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been arguing with a female, later identified as Chantel Wade, 24 years of age. Officers and detectives went to Wade’s residence, where they found a vehicle matching the description provided by the witness. Wade was not located.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and located evidence that connected Wade to the shooting.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Wade for two counts of aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), and three counts of reckless conduct.

The Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Wade. If you know her location, please contact 911, the Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating this offender. With no regard for anyone’s safety, to include children who were playing outside, the offender not only shot the victim, but put numerous lives in danger. If anyone is found to be aiding Wade, they will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan