//The McKey hotel, event space opens in Downtown Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The McKey is a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel and event space that recently opened in the heart of Downtown Valdosta.

The McKey (pronounced Mack-ey), a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel and event space, opened May 23, 2023, in Valdosta, Georgia. The hotel is located at 101 East Central Avenue in a renovated historic building in the heart of Downtown Valdosta, a flourishing area for locals and visitors to enjoy restaurants and entertainment. As the only boutique hotel experience in the area, The McKey is a perfect destination for a couple’s weekend getaway, business travelers and beyond.

“The McKey is much more than another hotel in Valdosta,” said Daniel Bayman, owner of The McKey. “Throughout the construction and development of the hotel, our goal has been to preserve the history of this landmark while laying the foundation for the future. It is an honor to see that vision come to life and for guests to enjoy our little piece of history.”

The boutique hotel offers an elegant experience with nods to history and modern amenities. The McKey features 12 rooms, seven nightly stays with a king size bed and bathroom, and five short-term layouts including a king size bed, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. All rooms have a keypad lock, and the hotel offers contactless check-in and check-out to ensure easy access and convenience for guests. Each room includes digital entertainment so visitors can log into their own streaming services to watch their favorite TV shows.

To pay tribute to the heritage of the building, each guest room is named after a historic landmark, person or event that contributed to making The McKey what it is today. For example, the Orange Grove room honors how the construction of the building was made possible from one year of family-owned orange grove profits, or the Ornament room, which celebrates City Hall, built in 1895, and known as the “Ornament of the City” that started the progression and development of Downtown Valdosta.



In addition to 12 sophisticated guest rooms, The McKey also features about 2,000 square feet of sleek, modern event space on its second floor, holding about 150 guests. The space features beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows and views of Downtown Valdosta, perfect for a wedding, corporate event, family gathering, and everything in between.

“As tourism continues to grow in our area, it is wonderful to see the addition of a distinguished boutique hotel in Downtown Valdosta,” said David DiSalvo, Executive Director of Visit Valdosta. “Out-of-town visitors will have convenient access to a variety of local restaurants and entertainment venues within walking distance.”

Room rates start at $185 per night. To learn more and book your stay, visit TheMcKey.com.