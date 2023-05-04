//WGTC receives $10,000 for new Aviation program

Share with friends

Photo L-R: Wiregrass Vice President for Facilities Lidell Greenway, Ben Hill-Irwin Campus Administrator Mona MacKenzie, Associate Vice President for Workforce Development Brandy Wilkes, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising Crissy Staley, Gulfstream Senior Manager, Public Affairs and Community Investment Mark Bennett, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, and Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Matt Seale. Back Row L-R Douglas City Manager Charlie Davis, Brooks Auto Parts Don Brooks, and Douglas Airport Commission James Rimes.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation North recently received a $10,000 donation for the new Aviation program.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation North has accepted $10,000 from Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. to support the new Aviation program coming to the Coffee Campus. The new aviation programs are pending SACSCOC approval and Federal Aviation Administration approval. The college is looking to begin two programs, aircraft structural with an anticipated start date of the Spring Semester of 2024, and aviation maintenance with an anticipated start date of the Fall Semester of 2024.

The aircraft structural program is designed for Dual Enrollment students and the maintenance program is for all students. “Wiregrass is excited to be able to offer these programs for our students and the community in Coffee County and very excited that Gulfstream sees the need for such programs and supporting us in getting this program off the ground,” Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.

“Gulfstream is pleased to support Wiregrass’ new aviation program,” said Ira Berman, senior vice president, administration and general counsel, Gulfstream. “Through this collaboration, we hope to inspire students to pursue careers in the aerospace industry and prepare them to lead our industry into the future.”

Summer Semester classes begin May 15 and Summer Express term starts May 31. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Summer. To apply visit the college website at Wiregrass.edu. If you and your business would like to support the new aviation program or other programs, contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising, at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or call 229-333-2124.