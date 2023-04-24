//Wiregrass receives national marketing award

Share with friends

Photo L-R: The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Marketing and Public Relations team Webmaster Steven Sauls, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Lydia Hubert, and Graphic Design Specialist Paige Duckworth.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was recently recognized with the Collegiate Advertising Award.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College was named among the top in the nation in the 2022 Collegiate Advertising program. The Collegiate Advertising Awards (CAA) is an elite program recognizing higher education organizations for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising, and promotions of their schools.

The 2022 CAA program had entries from the United States and Canada representing small community colleges to large colleges and universities. Submissions were reviewed by a national panel of industry experts on a rubric with the possibility of 100 points total. Participants’ entries competed against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.

Wiregrass’ Marketing and Public Relations team received a silver award for a commercial titled, “Passion to Paycheck,” under the TV/Video Advertising/PSA-Single. The college was one of four colleges in the nation to receive a silver award for the TV/Video category.

The commercial featured programs in the Industrial and Technology area including Mechatronics, Industry 4.0 which combines computer sciences and industrial technologies, and other programs like Precision Machining, Automotive, Opticianry, Phlebotomy, and Surgical Technology. Wiregrass graduates Glenn Boswell and TJ Taylor who own Motion Wave Production LLC, a video production company from Valdosta, produced the 30-second video conveying the message of how others can turn their passion into a successful career at Wiregrass Tech. “This video was a collaborative effort, “shared Wiregrass Director of Public Relation and Marketing Lydia Hubert. “Not only did the video feature Wiregrass students and produced by alumni, but the voice-over was added by Wiregrass Media Production Coordinator and Multimedia Specialist John Patten.

Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 5% of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality, and overall appeal.

Representing all areas of communications, media, marketing, advertising, and promotions, the 2022 Collegiate Advertising Awards program showcased the nation’s best advertising projects. Collegiate Advertising Awards is pleased to recognize the outstanding creative achievements of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. The Marketing and Public Relations team at Wiregrass are Paige Duckworth, Graphic Design Specialist; Steven Sauls, Webmaster; and Lydia Hubert, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

All winners are posted on the Collegiate Advertising Awards website at www.collegiateadawards.com. The college is currently accepting new students for Summer or Fall Semester. Summer classes start May 15. To learn more about what’s required or apply, visit the college website at www.wiregrass.edu. To view the winning commercial and new commercials produced by Wiregrass graduates, Motion Wave Productions LLC, visit the college’s YouTube page at Wiregrass GA Tech.