//VSU, SGBC collaborate for small business week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers collaborate with VSU to host a social media marketing presentation for small business week.

Release:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers, in collaboration with Valdosta State University College of Business Administration, will host a presentation on effective social media marketing for small businesses. The event, in honor of National Small Business Week, will take place at the College of Business Administration Room 3050 on the North Campus of Valdosta State University on Monday, May 1, at 5:30 pm. The presentation is free, and refreshments will be provided.

Dr. Jie Fowler, a renowned expert in digital marketing and the interim department chair of management and marketing at Valdosta State University, will be the presenter. Dr. Fowler will offer valuable insights and guidance on social media options and platform comparisons, as well as strategies and reporting for small businesses.

Dr. Fowler is certified in digital marketing by both the American Marketing Association and the Digital Marketing Institute. She has published approximately 30 scholarly journal articles in nationally and internationally recognized top marketing journals and has presented at more than fifty conferences. Dr. Fowler also holds the position of Treasurer of the Society of Marketing Advances and is President-Elect of SMA starting November 2023.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers provides three ways for interested individuals to register for the event: via the organization’s website at www.sgablackchambers.org/events, by email at

info@sgablackchambers.org, or by phone at (229) 500-66027.