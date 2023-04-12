//GHCA hosts road construction job fair

Share with friends

TIFTON – The Georgia Highway Contractors Association will host a job fair for anyone interest in a career in road construction.

The Georgia Highway Contractors Association (GHCA) is sponsoring a job fair in southwest Georgia for those interested in a road construction career. The fair will take place this Thursday, April 13, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Tifton at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, 15 RDC Road off I-75.

Seven highway contractors and suppliers to the industry will be at the job fair. The participating companies are currently hiring men and women for a range of construction and construction-related job types at all experience levels. The industry offers full-time employment, excellent pay and benefits, and the opportunity to advance. A heavy equipment simulator will be onsite for those wanting to experience what it is like to operate a piece of heavy equipment.

Across the state, road contractors currently have hundreds of jobs to fill. See GeorgiaRoadJobs.com, a comprehensive website developed to educate prospective workers about the many benefits of a career in road construction. Website is in English and Spanish.

Those interested in attending the job fair can register on the website.

About the Georgia Highway Contractors Association

The Georgia Highway Contractors Association (GHCA), founded in 1937, is a statewide nonprofit association of approximately 200 member companies that help build the transportation infrastructure in Georgia. Members include contractors, engineers, consultants and suppliers of equipment materials, products and services necessary for the construction and maintenance of public highways, streets, sewers, bridges, airports, grading, paving and other related work. GHCA advocates on behalf of its members for infrastructure development and a safe and balanced transportation system that sustains and promotes economic growth.