//Valdosta black-owned business receive state resources

Photo left-right: DeWayne Johnson (Southern Georgia Black Chambers, President/CEO), Heather Craft (Valdosta State University, Purchasing Officer), Julian Bailey (Georgia Department of Administrative Services – Small Business and Supplier Diversity, Manager), Crystal Brown (Small Business and Supplier Diversity, Specialist) and Marion Ramsey (Southern Georgia Black Chambers, Vice President of Operations). Photo Credit: Adrien Dixon

VALDOSTA – Representatives from the Georgia Department of Administrative Services bring state resources to black-owned businesses.

Recommendations by the Georgia Department of Administrative Services to improve small and minority-owned businesses’ access to the state procurement process have resulted in a visit to Valdosta, Georgia by state-level resource representatives.

Julian Bailey, the new manager for the Department of Administrative Services Small Business and Supplier Diversity, was invited by the Southern Georgia Black Chambers to an engagement effort with small businesses in Lowndes County and the surrounding area.

According to Southern Georgia Black Chambers’ President and CEO, DeWayne Johnson, “Once we had Ms. Bailey on board to visit the Southern Georgia Black Chambers, we decided to expand the impact of the engagement by bringing in contract officers from Moody Air Force Base and Valdosta State University. We included the City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development Manager in the seminar as well to go over opportunities with the Valdosta Small Emerging Business, or VSEB, process.”

According to the event organizers, the Moody Air Force Base team provided information to help businesses take their first steps to work with the government, how to register as a local vendor for Moody Air Force Base, and where to find ongoing and future Moody Air Force Base projects.

Attendees learned about the State of Georgia’s resources to assist small and diverse businesses in identifying bid opportunities; improve readiness to bid; and support the small business community.

Eric Robinson, a local business owner, commented, “I got a lot of information and a lot of networking today to help grow my business. I’m so excited that the Southern Georgia Black Chambers started this. Bringing down representatives from Atlanta, and giving us the resources that we need, that’s what small business owners need. We really appreciate the Southern Georgia Black Chambers and love what it’s doing.”

Recently joined Southern Georgia Black Chambers members, Michael and Caspertine Johnson, stated, “It’s actually mind-blowing that so many opportunities like this are right in our local area. So, it’s absolutely marvelous.”

Bailey is commissioned by Governor Brian Kemp to lead outreach, communications, and engagement initiatives that help small and diverse businesses navigate the state’s contract process.

Her co-presenters discussed Georgia’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification programs and contract opportunities available with Valdosta State University. Attendees and members of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers also learned how business owners can locate bidding information for projects under $25,000.

“What an awesome opportunity to discuss the State of Georgia Small Business and Supplier Diversity initiative and how business owners can get registered in our procurement system in Valdosta. Kudos to the Southern Georgia Black Chambers for hosting this event,” expressed Bailey.

According to the State of Georgia, the Department of Administrative Services is responsible for the procurement of roughly $4.5 billion worth of goods and services each year for state agencies, the University System of Georgia, and the Technical College System of Georgia. The State Purchasing Division negotiates contracts to ensure customers receive the best value for the dollars they spend while providing suppliers with a fair opportunity to compete for business with state entities.

Johnson added, “Increased small business participation in an easier state procurement process is not only beneficial for the small business community but also for our state government agencies by increasing competition, encouraging innovation, and expanding the customer base of state government. The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is excited about what that will ultimately create for small, black-owned businesses.”

According to the Department of Administrative Services, the State Purchasing Division assisted more than 4,000 large and small businesses in the competitive bid process in Fiscal Year 2022 alone through procurement training and outreach programs.

“The fruitful relationship we have created with the Department of Administrative Services team and Moody Air Force Base has already influenced how we plan to develop our member businesses within the Southern Georgia Black Chambers. We want businesses that become members of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers to have a better opportunity at being well positioned to win contracts,” said Johnson.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is a non-profit business association consisting of individuals engaging in business, community, and government activities. Its mission is to achieve the objectives of promoting business and community growth and development by advocating for, connecting, and educating the black business community within its 18-county region. Businesses can visit www.sgablackchambers.org to learn more about membership with the Southern Georgia Black Chambers.