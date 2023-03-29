//Lowndes BOC, VLPRA hold ribbon cutting for new sports complex

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – VLPRA and the Lowndes Board of Commissioners hosted a ribbon cutting celebrating the new North Lowndes Sports Complex.

Officials from the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority officially cut the ribbon at a joint ceremony Friday for the new North Lowndes Sports Complex.

Officials from the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority officially cut the ribbon at a joint ceremony Friday for the new North Lowndes Sports Complex.

This ribbon cutting celebrates the opening of eight new soccer fields resulting from Lowndes County SPLOST dollars. The North Lowndes Sports Complex project was completed in two phases and includes grass fields, sports lighting, paved parking, a concession/restroom building, and a maintenance building. This addition is connected to North Lowndes Park, which is home to a multipurpose field, skate park, pavilion, and walking path.

“The North Lowndes Sports Complex is a huge benefit to our residents and visitors alike,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “We appreciate our residents’ willingness to support the Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax that brings projects like these to fruition.”

The addition makes North Lowndes a nine-field complex that will host soccer, football, and a variety of other local sports. It will also be a tournament destination for travel leagues around the Southeast and beyond.

VLPRA Board Chair Suzan Garnett says this complex is the perfect addition to the rapidly growing Hahira area.

“This complex is a dream realized for our organization and residents across Lowndes County,” Garnett said. “We are thrilled to offer this fantastic location to families in our community and also for it to be a destination for families across the country.”

VLPRA will host a community open house for the North Lowndes Sports Complex on Saturday, April 22, 2023. They will have goals out for soccer, as well as games and refreshments. Residents can drop in between 10 AM and 12:30 PM to celebrate the newest complex.

For more information on the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, visit www.lowndescounty.com. For more information on VLPRA, visit www.vlpra.com.