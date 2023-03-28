//Chez What offers unique finds, upcoming outdoor market

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Chez What offers Valdosta a unique shopping experience and an upcoming outdoor market that everyone will enjoy.

Release:

Chez What is a unique shopping experience for everyone. Whether you are looking for vintage finds, antiques, furniture, original art, high quality accessories, or boutique clothing. Chez What offers monogramming and specialty gift wrapping services. Over 50 vendors are available including The Squirrel’s Nest, T&M Heartwood Designs, KellyAnnes, Jan Hannay Interiors and more. No matter what you are looking for Chez What’s friendly staff can help because all shoppers become friends. Chez What is bringing back an outdoor market that has become an annual event for the community.

Chez What will host the second annual Spring Vintage Market on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10am until 4pm located at 204 South Ashley Street, under the overpass, in Valdosta, Georgia.

Chez What is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm at 204 S. Ashley St., Valdosta, GA 31601 (under the overpass). For more information call (229) 412-2784 or visit the links available below.

