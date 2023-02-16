//Valdosta Badcock store owner recognized as HFA Emerging Star

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Badcock Home Furniture congratulates Matt Pridemore for being named 2023 Emerging Star by the HFA.

Release:

Matt Pridemore of Badcock Home Furniture & more retail chain headquartered in Valdosta, GA has been named the 2023 Emerging Star by the Home Furnishings Association (HFA). This award recognizes and rewards exceptional emerging talent in the home furnishings industry. It provides a platform to recognize, inspire, and support the professional development of the best-emerging talent in home furnishings.

Matt was judged by a panel of industry professionals on eight categories: Career overview, Challenges, Goals and Aspirations, Industry Contribution, Company Culture, Social Responsibility, Innovation, and Achievements.

In January of 2016, Matt purchased his first Badcock Furniture Store in Douglas, GA., and soon added on stores around South Georgia in Valdosta, Lake Park, Quitman, Baxley, and Glennville. Continuing to expand operations, Matt now owns 16 Furniture stores across 4 states in the southeast.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to receive this award. To me, this reflects our organization. The team has bought into the culture that we are driving home and building each day. We have all worked hard to create an amazing customer experience. To know that the furniture industry recognizes our organization as being a leader is very special and very much appreciated.”

Mark Schumacher, the CEO, of the Home Furnishings Association, will be on hand to present the award to Matt Pridemore in an awards celebration on Thursday, February 23, at 11:00:00 am.

We invite you to come to help us celebrate.

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

W.S. Badcock Corporation, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a southeastern home furnishings company headquartered in Mulberry, Fla. Founded in 1904, its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more retail chain has grown to more than 380 corporate and associate dealer stores across eight states. Badcock carries a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office furnishing, accessories and seasonal items while offering payment plans for its customers. For more information, visit www.badcock.com.

About Home Furnishings Association

The Home Furnishings Association (HFA), with roots dating back to 1920, is North America’s largest organization devoted specifically to the needs and interests of home furnishings retailers, with more than 1,400 members representing more than 10,000 storefronts globally. HFA provides members with programs, resources, services, and a unified voice in government relations by collaborating with home furnishings industry suppliers, vendors, affiliates, and other organizations. For more information on the HFA visit www.myhfa.org.