//QuickTrip to open new Travel Center in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – QuikTrip convenience retailers announces the opening of a new remote Travel Center expansion to Valdosta, Georgia.

QuikTrip (QT), one of the nation’s leading convenience and gasoline retailers, announced the opening of a new remote Travel Center in Valdosta, Ga. After opening 11 new Travel Centers in 2022, the retailer will continue to expand throughout 2023 with new locations across the country.

Valdosta’s new QuickTrip Travel Center at 1394 N St. Augustine Rd.

The first customers were greeted on the opening day of business Feb. 2 at 1394 N St. Augustine, Valdosta, Ga, 31602. The Travel Center features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. The Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip remote Travel Center in Valdosta. We look forward to customers experiencing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager. “The Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Valdosta, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”

QT’s Travel Center model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food.

For decades people have looked to QT for an on-the-go snack or sandwich. The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snackles, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.

Valdosta customers can enjoy the full line of QT snackles, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea®, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Valdosta Travel Center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and tasty frozen treats. QT Kitchens customer favorites include warm, soft pretzels, X-large pizzas, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, cold brew coffee and frozen treats like QT’s QuikShake®.

Since its inception in 1958, QT has become widely known for taking great care of its employees, earning national recognition for creating and nurturing career employees and offering superior employee benefits.

QT is also known for its impact on the communities it serves – with each store generating on average $1.3 million in annual local and state taxes. The company donates 5 percent of its annual net profits to charitable organizations. Among the organizations QT supports are United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a non-profit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.

QT is now in its 65th year in business and employs over 24,000 people across 16 states. Planning is underway for future Travel Center locations across the country, including another Georgia location in Bloomingdale by the end of this year.

About QuikTrip

QuikTrip Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900+ stores in 16 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating five percent of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With more than 24,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store marketers in product quality and friendly service. To find out more about QuikTrip, visit www.quiktrip.com.