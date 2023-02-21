//New DQ Grill & Chill location opens in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill restaurant location opens in Valdosta at North Saint Augustine Road off of I75.

Valdosta just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ® restaurant in town.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Valdosta on February 19. Located at 1395 N Saint Augustine Road off of exit 18 on the I75, the new restaurant is owned by Danny Patel.

Patel, who has been a Georgia resident for more than two decades, is well-versed in business ownership and operations, as he also owns a convenience store in the Nashville, Georgia area. Drawn to the brand for its delicious food and family-friendly atmosphere, Patel is eager to join the DQ brand as an owner, working alongside a team of trusted managers to operate the restaurant.

“My family owns seven DQ locations in various communities including in Georgia, and they’ve had wonderful experiences with the brand over the years,” said Patel. “As a business owner, I enjoy serving the community and making a positive impact on people’s lives, and I’m certain that my DQ will become a staple restaurant in Valdosta in no time.”

Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the DQ Grill & Chill concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signature Stackburgers®, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic Blizzard® Treat.

