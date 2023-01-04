//O2B Kids anticipates Valdosta opening







VALDOSTA – The new O2B Kids Valdosta location will open to help children discover hidden talents and promote a passion for discovery.

O2B Kids Valdosta is currently under construction and anticipate to be open January 2023. O2B Kids are energized to be joining the Valdosta community. The Valdosta location will have beautiful playgrounds and large literacy and technology-rich Preschool classrooms. The infant classroom will be bright and spacious. A secure check-in/out system and a highly-trained staff that is committed to helping your child prepare for Kindergarten. O2B Kids has been serving communities since 1998. Enroll now to reserve your child’s spot at our newest preschool. Serving Infants, Toddlers, Pre-K children, our Valdosta, GA location.

O2B Kids is a place that opens minds, improves self-confidence, develops social skills, and strengthens bodies. O2B Kids helps children discover hidden talents and promotes a passion for discovery. Friendships are developed and life lessons are learned. O2B Kids encourages kids to try new things and teaches a respect for people, property and ideas.

In addition to implementing innovative programs and curriculum in the classroom, O2B Kids has developed three cloud-based software platforms. Beekeeper helps us manage our day-to-day operations, Honeycomb keeps us connected to parents with daily reports and special moments, and Funnydaffer is a complete curriculum and lesson plan database. Currently, Funnydaffer is an approved curriculum by the Florida Department of Education Office of Early Learning as a School Readiness Curriculum and is available for other schools to use throughout the world!

Security of the facility and safety for the children is O2B Kids primary focus. The facility entrance is secured by a keypad-controlled door lock that is monitored at all times by staff members and security cameras. Additional cameras are placed throughout the building and are digitally recorded.

O2B Kids hires the best staff with a comprehensive, three-interview staff selection process to ensure that only the best are employed. Criminal background checks are completed on all employees at the local, state and federal level prior to employment.

O2B Kids is located at 3340 Old U.S. 41 N. in Valdosta, Georgia and serves the Valdosta, Windsor Park, and Remerton areas.

O2B Kids – Valdosta Website: https://o2bkids.com/locations/valdosta-preschool/

O2B Kids – Valdosta Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/o2bkidsvaldosta

O2B Kids Website: https://o2bkids.com/

O2B Kids Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/O2BKids/