//Moody AFB hosting local small business event

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Industry Day event gives local small businesses the opportunity to establish a relationship with Moody AFB.

Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host an Industry Day event for local small businesses at the Heritage Hall on base, Feb. 9, 2023.

Moody Air Force Base host Industry Day for local small business to have the opportunity to understand doing business with the government.

Industry Day will allow local businesses and vendors to tour the installation and meet with contracting professionals to better understand how to do business with the government.

Registration is limited to two personnel per business. Those interested in participating must register by Jan. 9, 2023. To register, please contact Kalyn Runey at 229-257-4712.