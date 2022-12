Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Outpatient Center is offering help to anyone who is struggling this holiday season with beating the holiday blues.

Greenleaf Outpatient Center offers professional and compassionate staff that are ready to help anyone wanting to “Beat The Holiday Blues” this holiday season.

Even though the holidays are usually viewed as a time of happiness and rejoicing, Greenleaf recognizes that the holidays can be a painful and lonely time for some.