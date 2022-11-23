//Valdosta names new Utilities Assistant Director

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta welcomes Jason Barnes as the new Utilities Assistant Director for the city.

Release:

The City of Valdosta announces Jason Barnes as the new Utilities Assistant Director. Barnes began with the City of Valdosta as a laborer in 1995, then worked his way up to the Water Treatment Plant Superintendent in 2014.

“In my 27 years working for the Utilities Department, it’s been a pleasure being a part of a City that strives every day to provide essential services to the residents and businesses,” stated Barnes.

Barnes credits his wife, children, and family’s support for his success in various roles with the city. “I am honored to be selected as the Assistant Director of Utilities for the City of Valdosta; we have a great team that understands the importance of our jobs, stated Barnes.

Barnes hopes to bring positive energy and leadership to the overall improvement of the Utilities Department.

“Jason is a great asset to our department and the City of Valdosta, I am pleased and honored to have him a part of our team,” stated City of Valdosta Director of Utilities Brad Eyre.