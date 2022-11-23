//Arrest made for stolen vehicle in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 40-year-old Valdosta resident was located on N. Ashley Street and arrested by VPD officers after stealing a vehicle.

Release:

Arrested: Thomas, Everett R, African American male, 40 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 19, 2022, at approximately 5:12 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive after a citizen called E911 to report that her vehicle was stolen. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that a subject known to her, identified as Everett Thomas, had taken her vehicle without permission. The investigation revealed Thomas also had an unrelated active arrest warrant out of Lowndes County.

On November 20, 2022, at approximately 7:30 am., an officer patrolling the 1800 block of N Ashley Street observed Thomas and advised other officers to respond to the area. As officers approached Thomas, he attempted to flee on foot. After a short pursuit, he was apprehended without any further incident. The stolen vehicle was also recovered a short while later.

Thomas was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle-felony; and

Obstruction-misdemeanor.

“These officers did a great job sharing information which led to this offender being located and arrested.”, said Captain Scottie Johns