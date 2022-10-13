//Lowndes Community Health & Resource Day open to public

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The first Community Health and Resource Day event on Nov. 5 will be open to all residents in Lowndes and surrounding counties.

South Health District is partnering with Pastor McCullough and the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church to host their first Community Health and Resource Day in Lowndes County.

The first Community Health and Resource Day in Lowndes County is being held on November 5, 2022 at the VLPRA Senior Community Center at 1360 E Park Avenue in Valdosta from 10AM until 1PM.

The event is open to all Lowndes and surrounding counties residents.

There will be vendor booths located throughout the Senior Center’s gym area and refreshments will be provided to those who attend.

Free COVID vaccines, blood pressure checks, utility/housing/healthcare assistance, free phones to those who receive government assistance (Enrollment is based on eligibility criteria), mentorship programs and more will be available. There will also be a representative present to answer questions on COVID updates, vaccinations, etc.

Out of Hands Theater will show their film “Chosen” during the event. “Chosen” is “an innovative short film that will harness the power of the arts to engage audiences and participants of all ages in overcoming COVID-19 and the influenza vaccine hesitancy.”

For more information contact Ambreshia Allen at ambreshia.allen@dph.ga.gov or (229)412-4822.