//Wildcats traveling to face Warner Robins

VALDOSTA – Tickets are available now for this Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats vs. Warner Robins game.

Additionally, a live audio broadcast of the game will be on 95.7 The Mix and online at www.MyMixValdosta.com.

Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Warner Robins on Friday, September 9 to play the Warner Robins High School Demons. Tickets are on sale now through GoFan for $10 each, click here. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate on the night of the game, but all sales are cash only. Please be aware that Houston County Schools has a clear bag policy in place for all visitors. Warner Robins High School does not allow live streaming of their home games.

Visitor fan parking is available in the old Rumble School/Rumble Athletic Complex directly across from the visitor’s side entrance of the stadium or at Sacred Heart Catholic Church adjacent to the north side of the stadium. Fan parking is on a first come-first served basis.

Directions:

Travel I-75 North to the Russell Parkway exit (144). Take a right off the exit and continue down Russell Parkway for 7.9 miles to South Davis Drive. Turn left onto South Davis Drive and the stadium is 1.5 miles on the right.

The GoFan link for this game is gofan.co/app/school/GA19161. Safe travels and #GoCats!