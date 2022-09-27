//CBC Bank names new VP of Marketing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Commercial Banking Company announces the addition of Matt Malone as the new Vice President of Marketing.

Matt brings a wealth of experience in promotion, communication, marketing, development, graphic design, and community relationships to CBC Bank.

Previously, Matt was employed by Colson Printing Company as an IT Specialist and later at Valdosta State University. While at VSU he served in many roles over 20+ years, including play-by-play radio broadcaster, public address announcer, weekly radio host of the VSU Football Coaches’ Show, official statistician, social media coordinator, media relations specialist, and event manager. Most recently, Matt held the titles of Sports Information Director and then the Assistant Athletic Director of Development.

Warren states, “CBC Bank is thrilled to have Matt join the Bank’s team. Matt not only brings extraordinary talent and relationships with him, but also a reputation of both excellence and integrity.”

Matt’s community service work throughout his professional career includes multiple years of service with the annual James Eunice TCT Swim Event, coaching with VLPRA, work with the local soup kitchen, and other community service-related projects in conjunction with Valdosta State Athletics such as Miracle League and Habitat for Humanity. Matt currently serves as a Deacon at the Airport Church of Christ.

Malone said, “As a life-long resident of the city of Valdosta, my family and I are deeply rooted in the South Georgia region alongside the individuals that make it such an amazing place. The opportunity to work with CBC leadership and team members that have an equal passion for serving the communities and our fellow citizens throughout South Georgia, is a true blessing. I am thrilled to work with this amazing team to strengthen existing relationships between CBC and the community, while also building new ones along the way.”

Malone is a native of Lowndes County where he is a 1998 graduate of Georgia Christian School in Dasher, Georgia. He holds a BS in Computer Science from Valdosta State University. He is also a committed community member, serving in many organizations in Lowndes County. Matt is married to his wife of 17 years, Jennifer, and has two daughters, Karli and Kherington.

About CBC Bank

CBC Bank was established in 1929 in Hahira, Georgia. The bank quickly gained a reputation as a solid financial institution and has since expanded into Valdosta, Tifton, and Moultrie. We pride ourselves on being a true community bank, understanding the needs of our local people. We have been, and will continue to be, committed to building relationships with our customers and our community across South Georgia. To learn more about CBC Bank, please visit www.cbcbank.com or call us at 229-242-7600.