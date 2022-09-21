//Arrest made for attempted burglary in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a 40-year-old man following an attempt to break into a home’s kitchen window.

Release:

Arrested: Brinson, Patrick A, African American male, age 40, resident of Valdosta

On September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:13 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 200 block of Springhill Street after E911 received a report of an attempted burglary. When officers arrived on the scene, the homeowner related he heard a noise coming from the rear of his home. While checking to see what caused the noise he observed an unknown person, later identified as Patrick Brinson shining a flashlight into his kitchen. Upon further inspection a window to the kitchen had been damaged.

A K-9 Unit responded to the scene and was able locate Brinson, who was hiding in a nearby wood line. Further investigation revealed Brinson had possession of miscellaneous tools and gloves.

Brinson was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is facing charges of burglary (felony) and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (felony).

“These officers, along with the K-9 unit, did a great job working together quickly apprehending this offender before he could leave the area.”, said Captain Johns