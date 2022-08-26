//Vystar opens first Georgia branch

Share with friends

THOMASVILLE – Vystar Credit Union opens the first Georgia branch in Thomasville with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Brian E. Wolfburg, President/CEO of VyStar Credit Union, announced the opening of VyStar’s first Georgia branch at 13621 US Highway 19 S., Thomasville, GA 31792 on Mon., Aug. 22. VyStar officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Thomasville branch is VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location.

VyStar’s recently expanded field of membership in Georgia includes 26 counties in the South, Southeast and Metro Atlanta regions. This growth enables VyStar to bring the benefits of credit union membership to more people. Earlier this year, the credit union opened a new branch in Titusville, Florida. VyStar plans to open additional Florida branches this year in The Villages, Melbourne, Lake Mary and Tallahassee. VyStar also plans to open additional Georgia branches in the future.

“The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” said VyStar EVP/Chief Operations Officer Chad Meadows. “As we take this next step into the Southeast, we look forward to growing our 70-year history as a strong financial institution by building new partnerships, making meaningful connections and strengthening the communities we serve. In doing so, we live out our purpose, which is to Do Good.”

VyStar’s first branch in Georgia expands the credit union’s footprint to better serve members, who have access to great rates, low or no fees, early direct deposit, rewards on credit cards, financial wellness education, member-centric service and more. The Thomasville branch features VyStar’s digital-forward design concept, which improves how employees connect with members. The concept includes interactive touchscreen kiosks that provide financial tools and allow members to quickly explore the latest products, services and rates. Members can also visit vystarcu.org for financial calculators, product pages and more.

Lobby hours for the Thomasville branch are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Drive-thru hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“The incredible Thomasville community has given us a warm welcome to the Georgia market and is the perfect city to serve as VyStar’s gateway into Georgia,” said Thomasville Branch Vice President Felicia Hardnett. “For years, we have proudly served many Georgia residents, and our first branch location in the state demonstrates our commitment to the wonderful and unique communities found here. We want to create a trustworthy atmosphere where members can come to us with any financial needs.”

VyStar has placed a strong emphasis on innovating and enhancing its products and offerings to help its members save money and to meet the evolving needs of the community. The credit union’s new Georgia members will get to take advantage of unique products such as the Everyday Heroes Mortgage Program, the Military Heroes Mortgage Program and much more.

In addition to being a trusted financial institution, VyStar is also committed to being a strong community leader. The credit union contributed $5,000 to Thomas University to mark the official opening of the new Thomasville branch. Additionally, in September, VyStar employees will partner with Thomasville-Thomas County Habitat for Humanity for a day of volunteer work. VyStar will continue working with Thomas University, as well as the Thomasville Chamber of Commerce, to build relationships within the community and to give back to causes that enhance the city.

