//Modern IT facility opens in Hahira Business Park

HAHIRA – Virtual World Technologies has opened a new modern information technology services facility in Hahira Business Park.

Virtual World Technologies (VWT) is celebrating its new home in the Hahira Business Park.

The 9,000-square-foot building, located on four acres, provides VWT with plenty of room to accelerate growth and strengthen its position as a trusted information technology services provider in South Georgia and North Florida.

A locally owned business, VWT offers a full range of information technology services, including help desk support, backups, security management, hardware solutions, and technology consulting.

Understanding that people spend a large part of their lives in the office, Jason Bellflowers, owner of VWT, focused on creating an inviting environment for employees to gather, collaborate, and boost creative synergy.

“Our jobs can be stressful at times,” he said. “The space is designed to give our employees a place to unwind and relax.”

The building’s modern touches include an expansive common space with floor-to-ceiling windows for plenty of natural light and a sleek kitchen with coffee, snacks, and beverages.

In addition, the two-story building has multiple areas for workers to get comfortable (even add a few pieces to a puzzle), be sociable, or bring their laptops for creative work time.

Intending to improve employee satisfaction and retention, the high-tech facility—which includes electric car charging stations—has individual offices with controlled lighting, an arcade, and a workout room.

Providing technology-management services and engineering expertise, VWT works with an extensive list of businesses, including those within healthcare, education, and professional services.

Bellflowers started VWT in 1995 with one employee and has expanded to 13, with additional hires expected within a year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Virtual World Technologies to the Hahira Business Park,” said Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board Chairman Brad Folsom. “Over the past two decades, this company has experienced tremendous growth, and we look forward to watching their continued success for many years to come.”

Designed by Gladwin Vaughn Architecture and constructed by Cauthan Construction Company, the new VWT building is located at 7404 Sonny Rogers Memorial Drive, Hahira. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.vwtonline.com or call 229.253.8000.