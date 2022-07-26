//Songwriting contest re-opens for submissions

Share with friends

HAHIRA – The Fifth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest is re-opening submissions to give an opportunity for new songs.

Release:

Here’s another opportunity for new songs about any river, creek, spring, sink, swamp, or pond in the Suwannee River Basin or Estuary, including the Okefenokee Swamp and the Little, Withlacoochee, Alapaha, Alapahoochee, and Suwannee Rivers, (but not the Santa Fe River; that has its own contest).

Since we’re told some songwriters experienced technical difficulties, we’re re-opening song submissions yet again for the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. “”We know there are musicians out there who share our love for nature – especially for our local waterways. Now is the chance to share that inspiration with everybody!” said Organizing Committee Chair and musician Angela Duncan.

Here is the entry form: https://forms.gle/A2tpW1c7HJK3Tjuf7

The Fifth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest re-opens submissions for new songs.

Songwriters, if that form does not work for you, email your submission to song@suwanneeriverkeeper.org. And if that doesn’t work, email it to Committee Chair Angela Duncan: angelawong844@gmail.com. If you’re still having trouble, call 850-290-2350.

“In addition to the $300 cash prize, contestants will also have the opportunity to share the stage with local legends Joe Smothers, Kenji Bolden, and Lazy Lightning! All while bringing awareness to our local waterways.” said Committee member and musician Jen Anders.

Follow this link for everything else about the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest 2022-08-20, including prizes for songwriters:

wwals.net/pictures/2022-08-20–songwriting

“Amateurs are given a chance to show their raw talent. I got so much from the 2018 inaugural contest and remain grateful for the leg up it gave me!” said Committee member and first-year First Prize winner Laura D’Alisera.

Sponsors of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest still get a raffle ticket for each $100, to win a Vibe Yellowfin 120 kayak, worth more than a thousand dollars retail, donated by Georgia Beer Company. WWALS will draw raffle tickets for that kayak at the Contest, August 20, 2022, at the Turner Center Art Park in Valdosta, GA. “There’s a cap of 30 tickets, so get your sponsorships in early,” said WWALS Executive Director Gretchen Quarterman. “And 20 tickets are already allocated, so get your sponsorships in soon!”

All music lovers, come listen to the finalists! They will play at the Contest, 7-10 PM, Saturday, August 20, 2022, and judges will judge at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31601. There will be food and a cash bar, as you watch and listen, and you can browse the artworks at the Turner Center. There will also be a silent auction, as well as a range of buttons, stickers, hats, notecards, signs, shirts, and posters for sale (this is a fundraiser for WWALS Watershed Coalition).

So you’ll know what you’re supporting, there will be talks about WWALS advocacy, from water quality testing to opposing trash, pipelines, and mines, to promoting water trails and a Troupville River Camp.

Judging of finalists will take into account integrity, historical value, and/or present value of the waters, originality of lyrics and music, and performance, plus extra credit for naming the most rivers (springs, etc.) in a way that shows their value (even just listing them counts), and storytelling: creating a narrative regarding the history and/or attributes of the Suwannee River Basin.

“We had a blast and heard some great music from the community last year, and we are looking forward to some fine submissions for 2022!” said Josh Duncan, a Judge last year, and Scribe of the Committee.

About WWALS: Founded in June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational charity. WWALS advocates for conservation and stewardship of the surface waters and groundwater of the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary, in south Georgia and north Florida, among them the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds, through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. Since December 2016, John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper®, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of Waterkeeper® Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin.

Contact: John S. Quarterman, Suwannee Riverkeeper

WWALS Watershed Coalition

song@suwanneeriverkeeper.org

850-290-2350

229-242-0102

PO Box 88

Hahira, GA 31632