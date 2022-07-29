//Local residents graduate from Park University

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Several residents from Valdosta and Hahira graduated from Park University during the Spring 2022 semester.

Release:

Park University announces its Spring 2022 graduates. The list of graduates includes those from the University’s flagship campus in Parkville as well as its 40 additional campuses across the country and online worldwide.



The University had 963 students eligible to graduate — 214 students received a master’s degree specialist degree and/or graduate certificate, and 749 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.

LIST OF GRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Graduate Certificate

Melba Miles, Global Business, Stockbridge, Ga. (attended Dodge County High School, Eastman, Ga.)

LIST OF UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES CONFERRED

(Honors designation key ([at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University]):

@ — Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 grade point average)

# — Magna Cum Laude (3.7 to 3.899 GPA)

$ — Cum Laude (3.5 to 3.699 GPA)

(Name, Degree Concentration [if applicable], Hometown and High School Attended [if provided])

Bachelor of Science

Erica Kaylee Beadling, Business Administration/Accounting, Valdosta, Ga. (attended Eastern High School, Voorhees, N.J.)

$ Frankie L. Brown, Criminal Justice Administration/Corrections, San Antonio, Texas (attended Echols County High School, Statenville, Ga.)

@ Zachary Christian Bush, Construction Management, Gainesville, Ga. (attended North Forsyth High School, Cumming, Ga.)

Anthonio L. Dais, Management, Hahira, Ga. Gilberto C. De La Garza, Interdisciplinary Studies, Midland, Ga. (attended Excelsior Springs [Mo.] High School)

# Sara L. Dierkes, Business Administration/Healthcare, Kathleen, Ga. (attended Wasilla [Alaska] High School

# Morgan Hodgson, Management/Healthcare, Madison, Ga. (attended Morgan County High School)

Sasheka S. Michael, Management/Healthcare, Kathleen, Ga. (attended Alpharetta [Ga.] High School)

$ Ryan A. Owen, Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement, Ramstein Air Base, Germany (attended Evans [Ga.] High School)

@ Shea Joji Tabisula, Social Psychology, Hahira, Ga.

Associate of Science