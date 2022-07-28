//Arglass and Gas South endow $20K scholarship for Wiregrass students

Share with friends

Image: (WGTC Arglass Scholarship.jpg) Pictured l-r Arglass Chief Financial Officer José M. Ruiz Luque, Founder and CEO José de Diego Arozamena, Wiregrass Tech President DeAnnia Clements, and Gas South Director of LCI Business Development PJ Zonsius

VALDOSTA – Arglass and Gas South announced a $20,000 donation to the Wiregrass Foundation South for full-time students attending Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (July 27, 2022) – Arglass and Gas South announced a $20,000 donation to the Wiregrass Foundation South for full-time students attending Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in Valdosta, Ga. Wiregrass will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to deserving students over the next 20 semesters.

“Arglass is proud to partner with Gas South and Wiregrass Technical College in launching the Arglass-Gas South Scholarship for students at the Valdosta campus,” said Arglass founder and CEO José De Diego Arozamen. “In addition to furthering our commitment to the local community, many of our best team members are graduates of Wiregrass, so we know firsthand the critical skills and technical training that Wiregrass provides.”

An innovative player in the glass production industry, Arglass is a Japan-based company that chose Valdosta as the home of its first manufacturing plant in the U.S., which opened in December 2020. Atlanta-based Gas South has served as a key partner with Arglass from the start of its entrance into the U.S. market, ensuring Arglass’s $123 million plant was both operationally and financially sound.

“The success of our customers and communities, especially local youth, is of the utmost importance to our team,” said Gas South president and CEO Kevin Greiner. “Giving $20,000 in scholarships to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to help develop the workforce for Arglass is another way we’re living out our purpose to ‘Be A Fuel For Good.’ We’re here to make a difference in the communities we serve, and the difference is good.”

While any student in the industrial systems technology program is eligible to apply for the scholarship, preference will be given to Arglass employees and family members of Arglass employees. The scholarship will help students cover general expenses, such as tuition, books, and fees.

“Wiregrass is very appreciative to our partners at Arglass and Gas South for this generous donation,” said Wiregrass Georgia Technical College president DeAnnia Clements. “As they’ve seen through their own workforce, our industrial systems technology program is filled with talented students that will see even more opportunities thanks to this gift.”

About Wiregrass Tech

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, located in South Georgia, is committed to preparing students for successful careers in an ever-changing workforce. Established in 1963, Wiregrass is one of the leading technical colleges in the state. Recognized for achievements in workforce development, we provide individuals with the education, training, and skills to positively influence a stagnant economy. For more information, visit www.Wiregrass.edu.

About Arglass BP

Arglass is an American firm that was born to disrupt the traditional glass industry. We’ve brought new thinking to every corner of our business. Our overhaul of the traditional glass production model culminated in our brand-new production facility, which was launched in December 2020. Based in Georgia, our facility is the most modern and technologically advanced plant in America, with a production system based on flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability.”

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 440,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and 10 other states. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country’s largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.