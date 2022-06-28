//Wiregrass students sign apprenticeship agreement

Share with friends

Photo: Seated L to R: Three Wiregrass students signed an apprenticeship agreement with Lee Container. Wiregrass Industrial Systems Technology student Cameron Sutton, and Wiregrass Mechatronics Technology student James Cummings. Standing L to R: Wiregrass Dean for Academic Affairs in Technical and Industrial Programs Alison Watkins, Wiregrass Executive Director of Departmental Affairs Nicole West, Lee Container COO Jay Smith, COO, and Lee Container CFO Jeff Brown.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Lee Container recently signed three new apprentices and recognized two employees for completing their apprenticeship with Wiregrass.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Lee Container recently signed three new apprentices and recognized two employees for completing their apprenticeship with Wiregrass.

The three students who signed an apprenticeship agreement with Lee Container are Cameron Sutton, Industrial Systems Technology; James Cummings, Mechatronics Technology; and Caleb Wilson, Industrial Systems Technology. These students will be apprentices for the occupation of Industrial Maintenance Mechanic under the sponsorship of Wiregrass.

Congratulations to Jacob Ayscue, a Wiregrass graduate, who was recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor with a Certificate of Completion for his two-year Apprenticeship as an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic. L to R: Wiregrass Dean for Academic Affairs in Technical and Industrial Programs Alison Watkins, Wiregrass Executive Director of Departmental Affairs Nicole West, Wiregrass Graduate and Lee Container Production Tech Jacob Ayscue, and Lee Container Production Superintendent Cale Davis. Not pictured is Shelby Braswell.

Two Wiregrass graduates were recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor with a Certificate of Completion for their two-year Apprenticeship as Industrial Maintenance Mechanics. Registered apprenticeships include employment and on-the-job training partnered with enrollment at Wiregrass Tech. Jacob Ayscue and Shelby Braswell were recognized for completing their apprenticeship. Ayscue has earned his Industrial Systems Technology diploma and eight Technical Certificates of Credit and has worked for Lee Container for six years. Braswell earned two Associate of Applied Science Degrees, one in Industrial System Technology and the other in Technical Studies. He also earned his diploma and ten Technical Certificates of Credit and is now in the military.

Lee Container is a long-time apprenticeship partner with Wiregrass and appeals to students because their facility continues to invest in automation. Lee Container CFO Jeff Brown shared, “Having employees that are comfortable and capable of maintaining our equipment is critical in our facility. We are excited to be an apprenticeship partner with Wiregrass and look forward to continuing to add apprentices from their industrial systems and mechatronics programs in the future.”

Wiregrass Executive Director of Departmental Affairs Nicole West advocates, “It’s a win-win situation for our students to gain the education they need while doing the job they love and earning a paycheck. We are seeing an increase in our apprenticeships due to great industries like Lee Container.” West serves as the college’s Apprenticeship liaison.

Wiregrass is proud to have partnerships with 30 local businesses that can accept apprentices for open employment opportunities. Currently, the college has 23 active student apprentices. Additionally, 21 students have completed their Registered Apprenticeship program and received a national certificate of completion. This program has proven to benefit businesses and industries in recruiting, training, and retaining highly skilled workers. Partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program has also shown a reduction in turnover costs, a higher productivity rate, and a more diverse workforce.

If your business would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, please contact Nicole West. She can be reached at nicole.west@wiregrass.edu, or by calling 229-333-2100 ext. 4837. Wiregrass is accepting new students for Fall Semester; classes start on August 16. To apply, visit any campus or apply online at Wiregrass.edu.