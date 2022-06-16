//Wild Adventures to host Three Dog Night in concert

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Wild Adventures Season Passholder Appreciation Concert will feature Three Dog Night in concert this Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Wild Adventures Theme Park hosts its annual Season Passholder Appreciation Concert with pop culture legends Three Dog Night as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series, presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.

“We look forward to the Season Passholder Appreciation Concert every year, when we get to rock out with our Passholder families,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “Whether you grew up in the 70s or not, everyone is familiar with Three Dog Night’s songs and has fond memories attached to them.”

Legendary band, Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or major motion pictures – songs like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystalize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. and reserved concert seats are free for 2022 Season Passholders. Season Passholders can arrive starting at 9 a.m. when Wild Adventures ticketing courtyard will open for Passholders to claim their free reserved seats for the concert that evening.

Reserved seating for the Three Dog Night concert is exclusively for 2022 Passholders. General Concert Admission for General Admission guests are available for purchase for $10 and are an additional cost to park admission.

In addition to complimentary reserved seats for the Three Dog Night concert, Passholder Appreciation Weekend at Wild Adventures also includes the Gold Passholder Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wanyama Observation Deck. Gold Passholders will have the opportunity to enjoy free food, drinks and ice cream, exclusive animal encounters more.

All Bronze, Silver and Gold Passholders can also “Bring-A-Friend” with them for free on Sunday, June 19.

On Sunday, the first 500 dads will receive free donuts as the park celebrates Father’s Day.

Families can enjoy the All-Star Concert, and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park, and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2022 Season Pass, starting at $99.99 plus tax at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.