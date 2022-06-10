//Turner Center Seeks Art Education Administrator

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking an Art Education Administrator to join its team.

The right person will manage the Center’s thriving Art Education Program, which includes more than three dozen classroom/workshop experiences that include various mediums of painting, pottery, glass art, literature workshops, digital arts, musical lessons, culinary, and other forms of creativity. The Art Education Administrator will coordinate and oversee the youth summer and winter camps, youth activities at planned events, educator outreach, the STEAM on Tour program for local art teachers, youth outreach, scholarship program, and the youth Art of Writing contest.

“In light of the recent growth of the Turner Center Campus, the Art Education Administrator plays a key role on our team,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “We are looking forward to hiring the best candidate who will continue to serve patrons of all ages and walks of life with the enriching opportunities for self-growth.”

The job description and application are available at visit turnercenter.org/jobs. For additional information, call 229-247-2787.