//KSU recognizes Valdosta residents for academic honors

VALDOSTA – Valdosta residents were named to the KSU Spring 2022 semester President’s and Dean’s honors lists for academic excellence.
Release:
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:
Danesha Emanuel of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Marketing
Maggie Davis of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Public Health Ed. – Interest
Noah Stogner of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Architecture
Diya Patel of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Finance-Interest
Jaliyah Brantley of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Art
Andria Mason of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Psychology
Sequoia Taylor of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Criminal Justice
Hiba Heikal of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Nursing-Interest
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean’s List honors.
Students from your area on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List are:
Alex Chapman of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Marketing
Joshwell Thompson of Valdosta (31601), majoring in Political Science
John Anderson of Valdosta (31606), majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Chasidy Moore of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Criminal Justice
Josh Boswell of Valdosta (31601), majoring in Software Engineering
Caleb Boswell of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Nursing-Interest
Kylie Wester of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Digital Animation
Peri’yanna Prince of Valdosta (31601), majoring in Criminal Justice
Simone Brock of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Media & Entertainment
Ethan Altman of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Architecture
Josh Carter of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech
Alaina Johnson of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Nursing-Interest