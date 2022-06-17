//KSU recognizes Valdosta residents for academic honors

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta residents were named to the KSU Spring 2022 semester President’s and Dean’s honors lists for academic excellence.

Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:

Danesha Emanuel of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Marketing

Maggie Davis of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Public Health Ed. – Interest

Noah Stogner of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Architecture

Diya Patel of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Finance-Interest

Jaliyah Brantley of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Art

Andria Mason of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Psychology

Sequoia Taylor of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Criminal Justice

Hiba Heikal of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the University’s Dean’s List, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn Dean’s List honors.

Students from your area on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List are:

Alex Chapman of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Marketing

Joshwell Thompson of Valdosta (31601), majoring in Political Science

John Anderson of Valdosta (31606), majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Chasidy Moore of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Criminal Justice

Josh Boswell of Valdosta (31601), majoring in Software Engineering

Caleb Boswell of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Nursing-Interest

Kylie Wester of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Digital Animation

Peri’yanna Prince of Valdosta (31601), majoring in Criminal Justice

Simone Brock of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Media & Entertainment

Ethan Altman of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Architecture

Josh Carter of Valdosta (31602), majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech

Alaina Johnson of Valdosta (31605), majoring in Nursing-Interest