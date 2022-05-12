//O’Steen shares the love with Miracle League of Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta’s Subaru Share the Love event presented a donation to the Miracle League of Valdosta.

On Monday, O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta presented a check of $8,125 to the Miracle League of Valdosta from the Subaru Share the Love event. Every year, O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta participates in the Subaru Share the Love event from the middle of November to the beginning of January.

When a customer purchases or leases a vehicle, Subaru donates $250 and O’Steen Subaru donates an additional $50 in the customer’s name to their choice of selection national charities or two O’Steen Subaru local charity partners. For 2021, O’Steen Subaru partnered with the Miracle League, for the third year in a row, as well as B.A.R.C Humane Society.

“Thank you so much for the support that we receive each year from O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta. I am asked often how we are able to have a field like The Miracle League of Valdosta and be able to provide our athletes with the opportunity to play sports?” said Miracle League of Valdosta Founder and League Director, Andrew Gibbs. “The answer is very simple, it’s because of folks like O’Steen Subaru that have a big heart and give back to our community. Thank you to O’Steen and their employees for putting smiles on our athletes faces.”

Over the past three years, O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta has donated a total of $22,951 to the Miracle League. All the money donated from this event, goes directly to funding this incredible league and field.

The Miracle League of Valdosta gathers at the Miracle Field Complex at Freedom Park. It’s a place where children and adults with disabilities play organized sports, on a two-dimensional rubberized field with fully accessible dugouts. Each athlete is paired with volunteer “buddies” who assist them in batting/kicking, catching, throwing and running. Youth and Adult games are played both Fall and Spring.

To learn more about the Subaru Share the Love event, please visit: www.OSteenSubaru.com

More information on the Miracle League of Valdosta, please visit: https://www.ValdostaMiracles.org