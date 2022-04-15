//Red Apple Fireworks opens in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Red Apple Fireworks, a 30,000 square ft. fireworks warehouse, has opened on North Coleman Rd. in Valdosta.

Release:

A massive 30,000 square foot fireworks warehouse is now open in Georgia!

Located at 3671 North Coleman Road, just off of exit 22 from I-75 in Valdosta, Ga, this new location will supply Georgia and the surrounding areas of the South with 100% custom and handpicked fireworks available nowhere else in this part of the country! Red Apple’s attention to detail and customer-centered mindset is sure to deliver a one-of-a-kind fireworks shopping experience!

Founded in 1979, Red Apple Fireworks is a family-owned and operated company that is branching out to the south with a brand new 30,000+ square foot showroom and warehouse in Georgia! Red Apple Fireworks is open all year long and packed with the best fireworks for any occasion.

During their Grand Opening weekend, Red Apple Fireworks will have 100’s of specials on their huge inventory of fireworks in-store and online. Red Apple ships almost anywhere throughout the US and has locations in Flint, MI and Pahrump, NV, with plans to expand even more in the future.

Red Apple Fireworks has already created and will continue to create full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions to assist with the influx of business around the 4th of July & New Year’s Eve! Please check out the careers tab on redapplefireworks.com for an updated list of available positions.

Get more details on our website and active social media pages:

Website: RedAppleFireworks.com

Facebook: facebook.com/RedAppleFireworks

Instagram: instagram.com/RedAppleFireworks

YouTube: youtube.com/user/redapplevideos

TikTok: tiktok.com/@redapplefireworks