//City of Valdosta celebrates Georgia Cities Week

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will celebrate Georgia Cities Week, April 24-30th, with a variety of events throughout the week.

The City of Valdosta will celebrate Georgia Cities Week, April 24-30th, with a variety of events throughout the week. The week also provides opportunities to show appreciation to our residents, public servants and the city employees who serve their community year-round. “I am very proud of our team at the city who work so diligently for our community. This is also a great opportunity to celebrate our community members and highlight the various achievements of our community members,” stated City Manager, Mark Barber.

The city will hold a variety of events throughout the week, including:

April 25th – 9 am Mayor Proclamation and “Cookies with Customer Service”.

Customers may browse city information on display at the Customer Service Center, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., while enjoying some complimentary refreshments. The Customer Service Center is located at 102 N. Lee Street.

April 26th – Valdosta Fire Department will hosts station tours for local schools.

April 27th – Valdosta City Employees Health and Wellness Fair at Mathis City Auditorium 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 28th – Valdosta Police Department will greet students at morning drop offs.

April 29th – Coffee with the Chiefs at GUD Coffee 8 am, located at 133 N. Patterson St.

Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the City of Valdosta and the Georgia Municipal Association to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide.

For more information about Georgia Cities Week activities or Valdosta city services, contact Community Relations & Marketing Manager, Sharah’ Denton at 229-259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for the weekly E-news blast and to follow the events on the city’s Facebook, Twitter or YouTube sites.