//Wiregrass graduate opens barbershop

Share with friends

A Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Barbering Graduate has recently opened a barbershop to serve clients in Valdosta.

Release:

Azer Larson, a 2020 Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Barbering Graduate, has recently opened her own business in Valdosta. Azer’s Barbershop is open for business and proudly serves clients.

Larson graduated in 2009 with her Cosmetology diploma and enjoyed working for 10 years, mostly on military bases. Her focus was mainly on men’s military hairstyle during those years and that was when she realized how much she enjoyed it. When her husband retired from the military she knew she wanted to start working off base. This was when she decided to enroll in the Barbering Program at Wiregrass Tech so she could focus on men’s haircuts. “The Wiregrass instructors helped me with succeeding and preparing to open my own business. Their positive motivation and belief in me along with excellent advice and guidance was just wanted I needed,” shared Larson.

While enrolled at Wiregrass, Larson was a member of the Wiregrass Chapter of SkillsUSA. She advanced to the Georgia 2021 SkillsUSA Post-secondary State Conference and won the gold medal for Barbering. “Participating and winning the Barbering competition at the State SkillsUSA competition last year boosted my confidence in my barbering skills. It also helped me have the courage to start my own barbershop business,” added Larson.

Azer’s Barbershop is located at 4644-C Bemiss Road in Valdosta. Follow “Azer’s Barbershop” on Facebook to watch her journey in the barbering industry. She seeks to provide the best customer service and provides coffee, tea, water, and snacks. Her shop even has things for kids to do while they wait. “I want my customers to feel how I would want to feel when waiting,” shared Larson.

Barbering is offered on the Valdosta Campus and is currently accepting new students for Summer Semester. For more information on this program or other programs, visit wiregrass.edu. The college is currently accepting new students for Summer Semester classes beginning on May 16 or May 31 for Summer Express.