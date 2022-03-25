//Rainwater Conference Center adds two catering and sales mangers

Share with friends

VALDOSTA, Ga.. – Rainwater Conference Center has elevated customer experience by adding seasoned event planners Melissa Wilt and Amanda Hoch as Catering and Sales Managers.

Melissa Wilt is a graduate of Auburn University with a Master’s degree in Business Administration and brings over 10 years of hospitality expertise. Wilt started in catering sales at Woodfield County Club in Boca Raton, Florida planning all types of events from corporate meetings and dinner parties to galas and weddings. She later returned to Auburn University as Director of Campus and Community Events planning high-profile events including commencement ceremonies, awards banquets and conferences.

Amanda Hoch graduated from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Her event planning and conference experience began at Valdosta Technical College 19 years ago. After 15 years in Ormond Beach, Florida, planning, coordinating, and hosting events, Hoch moved back to Valdosta where she served as the Event Coordinator at Valdosta State University for 4 years. In this role she worked with internal and external clients on large fundraising events, athletic events, all campus outdoor events, banquets, and the prestigious Commencement ceremonies. Hoch has received numerous awards throughout her career for exceeding client expectations and her involvement in community relations.

Wilt’s and Hoch’s extensive experience and emphasis on impeccable customer service and event planning made them the perfect fit for the Rainwater Conference Center, according to Visit Valdosta Executive Director David DiSalvo.

“We’re thrilled to have Melissa and Amanda join our team and take our event planning and execution at the Rainwater Conference Center to the next level,” DiSalvo said. “Both bring experience and a passion for service excellence that we strive for, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them bring their talents to South Georgia’s premier event space.”

About Visit Valdosta

The Valdosta-Lowndes Co. Conference Center & Tourism Authority increases the economic strength of Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Lake Park, Hahira, Remerton and Dasher by promoting the area as a choice destination.