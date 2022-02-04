//Turner Center presents Classical Violinist in concert

Share with friends











The Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta will welcome Classical Violinist Nathan Meltzer in concert at the Art Galleries on February 8, 2022.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is honored to present Classical Violinist Nathan Meltzer, on Tuesday, February 8, from 7-9pm. The concert takes place in the Turner Center Art Galleries, 527 N. Patterson St., Valdosta.

Meltzer is the recipient of the 2020 Salon de Virtuosi Career Grant, and youngest ever to win the Windsor Festival International String Competition. He has been a soloist with the Orchestre national d’Île-de-France, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Royal Northern Sinfonia, and the Aalborg, Berlin, Concepción, Evansville, Indianapolis, Medellín, and Pittsburgh orchestras, among others, performing in Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, the UK, and across the US.

Meltzer’s 2020-21 season includes the release of his debut CD with Rohan De Silva, appearances with the Adelphi and Charlotte Symphony orchestras, and the launch of Opus Illuminate, an online concert series dedicated to the works of composers from underrepresented communities.

Meltzer studies with Itzhak Perlman and Li Lin at Juilliard. He was the inaugural recipient of the 1734 “Ames, Totenberg” Antonio Stradivari violin from Rare Violins In Consortium, Artists and Benefactors Collaborative.

“Through a National Endowment for the Arts grant, the matching support of Dan and Carolyn Eager Coleman, and our partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System, the Turner Center is proud to host more than 600 Valdosta City fifth-graders in our art galleries to experience professional classical music and fine art during the 2021-2022 school year,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “We invite our adult audiences to enjoy the longer and more elegant performance offered in the evening. This is absolutely a cultural event you will not want to miss.”

Tickets for the evening performance are $25 each, and can be purchased by visiting the Center or turnercenter.org, or by calling 229.247.2787. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.