//Wellpath partners with Paulk, Lowndes County Jail

Release:

Lowndes County, Ga – Today, Wellpath is announcing its new partnership with Lowndes County Sheriff, Ashley Paulk and the Lowndes County Jail. The one-year agreement began January 1 and will provide comprehensive medical, enhanced mental health, dental, along with the implementation of an electronic medical record system for patients at the Lowndes County Jail.

“We are excited to begin our new partnership with Sheriff Ashley Paulk and his entire Lowndes County leadership Team as we work together to provide quality, compassionate healthcare to every patient,” said Zela Guirola, Group Vice President of Partnership Development. “Wellpath is enthusiastic to continue our mission of putting patients first.”

“We’re excited to begin this new venture with Wellpath, and we look forward to many new opportunities to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the individuals in custody at the Lowndes County Jail.” said Sheriff Ashley Paulk. “We are looking forward to Wellpath’s enhanced services to help improve patient care and promote transparency.”

“Wellpath appreciates the opportunity to continue our legacy of providing excellent and compassionate healthcare to every individual,” said, Laura Busbin, Director of Business Development at Wellpath. “We pride ourselves on improving health and transforming lives. We bring best practices and innovative solutions but most importantly, we are committed to always doing the right thing and look forward to this new partnership.”

Wellpath holds patients at the center of everything we do. Our company promotes rigorous standards of care, nurtures innovation, and values compassionate service. With more than 15,000 clinicians and professionals in 33 states across the U.S. and Australia, Wellpath focuses on delivering high quality healthcare. Every day, Wellpath provides medical and behavioral health services for nearly 300,000 patients located in state hospitals, forensic treatment and civil commitment centers, Community Care Centers as well as local, state and federal correctional facilities. Learn more at https://wellpathcare.com .